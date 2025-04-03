What's the story

Tesla has reported a major decline in its vehicle sales for the first quarter of 2025.

The electric car manufacturer saw a 13% drop, its worst quarter since 2022.

The downturn is attributed to several factors including an aging product lineup and increased competition from other automakers.

Backlash against CEO Elon Musk's political affiliations, specifically his involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the US is also to blame.