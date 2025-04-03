Musk to blame for Tesla's worst sales quarter since 2022
What's the story
Tesla has reported a major decline in its vehicle sales for the first quarter of 2025.
The electric car manufacturer saw a 13% drop, its worst quarter since 2022.
The downturn is attributed to several factors including an aging product lineup and increased competition from other automakers.
Backlash against CEO Elon Musk's political affiliations, specifically his involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the US is also to blame.
Sales figures
Q1 2025 sales fall short of expectations
Tesla delivered a total of 336,681 vehicles worldwide between January and March this year.
This number missed the expected 408,000 deliveries according to analysts surveyed by FactSet.
The company's sales during the period also marked a decline from the previous year's first quarter when they sold 387,000 cars despite providing massive discounts and financing options to lure customers.
Political fallout
Musk's political involvement and its impact on Tesla
Musk's political involvement has sparked a major backlash against Tesla. The company's cars were vandalized in protest of Musk's actions as part of his role in DOGE.
At a rally, Musk was also seen making a gesture that his estranged daughter described as "definitely a Nazi salute."
Despite the controversies, Matt Britzman from Hargreaves Lansdown said many investors were already preparing for disappointing results.
Market dynamics
Market share and competition
In recent months, Tesla has ceded some of its market share to competitors like BYD. The Chinese EV maker recently unveiled a technology that lets its cars charge in just a few minutes.
Despite robust demand for Model Y, analysts expect continued fluctuations for the company due to various factors including the introduction of an updated version later this year, and production slowdowns associated with these changes.
Uncertain future
Future outlook amid challenges
Tesla's latest futuristic Cybertruck model hasn't caught on. But after Politico reported Musk might step down from his White House role, Tesla shares jumped 5%. Britzman said until Musk refocuses his attention on Tesla, the company's shares will remain volatile.