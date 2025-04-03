Will India get the all-new Hyundai IONIQ 6 EV?
What's the story
Hyundai has unveiled a refreshed avatar of its electric sedan, the IONIQ 6, at the Seoul Mobility Show.
The updated model sports a more refined and aggressive front fascia, especially in the new N Line trim.
The variant promises an enhanced aesthetic appeal with unique silver and black wheels.
The headlights have been redesigned from a single unit to split lights, similar to new Sonata's changes.
Design details
IONIQ 6 N Line boasts aggressive design
The IONIQ 6 N Line sports an open front fascia with a wide grille and air intakes, reminiscent of the Elantra N.
Hyundai has also offered a new rear bumper for the model, with more black parts.
The rear end keeps the LED light bar of its predecessor but adds a large ducktail lip spoiler.
Simon Loasby, head of Hyundai Design Center, said IONIQ 6 evolved into a lineup that expresses its own character while keeping one refined vision.
Interior changes
Interior updates includes new steering wheel
The interior of the refreshed IONIQ 6 has also received subtle tweaks, such as a new three-spoke steering wheel, repositioned window switches, and more USB ports.
However, no technical details of the new model have been revealed yet.
The current model comes with 53kWh and 77.4kWh battery pack options in RWD and AWD guise.
The EV generates up to 320hp in the AWD version and boasts a range of over 600km.
Availability
IONIQ 6 rumored to debut in India by 2025-end
Hyundai is expected to expand its EV portfolio in India to take on Mercedes and BMW in the premium segment.
As per rumors, the new IONIQ 6 could debut here by late 2025 but in limited numbers.
Following the success of the IONIQ 5 in the premium segment, the company aims to strengthen its foothold by introducing this sleek electric sedan, which will compete with models like the BMW i4 and upcoming Tesla Model 3.