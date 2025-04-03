What's the story

Reiterating its commitment to hydrogen-powered vehicles, Hyundai has unveiled the second generation of its Nexo fuel-cell SUV.

The new model takes cues from last year's Initium concept car and comes with a unique design language called 'Art of Steel.'

This will differentiate future hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) from battery-electric and combustion-engined models in Hyundai's lineup.