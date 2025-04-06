What's the story

A series of protests titled "Hands Off!" were held across the United States of America on Saturday, against President Donald Trump and his adviser, Elon Musk.

The demonstrations were triggered by resentment against government downsizing, cuts in public services, and controversial social policies.

More than 1,200 rallies were held across 50 states, bringing together civil rights advocates, labor unions, LGBTQ+ groups, veterans, and more.