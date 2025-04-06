'Hands off!': Thousands rally across US against Trump, Musk's policies
What's the story
A series of protests titled "Hands Off!" were held across the United States of America on Saturday, against President Donald Trump and his adviser, Elon Musk.
The demonstrations were triggered by resentment against government downsizing, cuts in public services, and controversial social policies.
More than 1,200 rallies were held across 50 states, bringing together civil rights advocates, labor unions, LGBTQ+ groups, veterans, and more.
Nationwide demonstrations
Protests span across major US cities
The "Hands Off!" protests were organized at several prime locations, including the National Mall in Washington, DC, state capitols, and city centers from New York to Los Angeles.
Activist Graylan Hagler spoke to the gathering in DC, saying, "They've woken up a sleeping giant, and they haven't seen nothing yet."
These are some of the largest coordinated protest efforts since Trump came back to office.
Criticism
Musk faces backlash over federal agency cuts
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X, has been under fire for his position as head of the newly minted Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
He has suggested drastic cuts across federal agencies, claiming that these moves are saving taxpayers billions.
However, many Americans see it as a threat to life-saving services.
Public outcry
Protests highlight concerns over social services cuts
Protesters raised their voices against the closure of Social Security offices, mass firings of federal workers, and proposed cuts to healthcare and HIV funding.
Kelley Robinson, head of the Human Rights Campaign, slammed the rollback of protections for LGBTQ+ communities, saying, "They're trying to ban our books, they're slashing HIV prevention funding."
Similar sentiments were reflected in cities across the country, with demonstrators carrying signs like "Hands Off Our Democracy" and "Diversity Equity Inclusion Makes America Strong."
Global impact
Protests extend beyond US borders
The "Hands Off!" protests also found an echo outside America with demonstrations in European cities, including London and Berlin.
Liz Chamberlin, a dual US-UK citizen in London, said, "It's economic lunacy... He is going to push us into a global recession."
However, despite international unrest, the White House has downplayed these protests, claiming Trump remained committed to protecting Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible Americans.