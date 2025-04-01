'India will drop tariffs': Trump's prediction ahead of Wednesday deadline
What's the story
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had heard India would significantly lower its tariffs on American products.
"I think I heard that India just a little while ago is going to be dropping its tariffs very substantially and I said why didn't somebody do this a long time ago," he said.
This comes ahead of Trump's new tariff plan on April 2, which he has dubbed "Liberation Day."
Trade perspective
Trump confident about impact of new tariffs
When asked if his upcoming tariffs would affect America's relations with other countries, Trump implied the tariffs would improve conditions for them.
"No, I'm not worried about it. I think they have a chance of doing better, actually with the tariffs," he said.
"It can actually help them in a certain way and I think a lot of them will drop their tariffs because they've been unfairly tariffing the United States for years."
Tariff comparison
Trump highlights EU's tariff reduction on US-made cars
In his announcement, Trump also noted that the European Union had lowered its tariffs on cars made in the US to 2.5%.
"If you look at the European Union- on cars, the European Union already dropped their tariff down to 2.5%. It was announced a couple of days ago, which is a very small tariff the United States charged," he said.
Upcoming announcement
White House announces 'Liberation Day' event
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has confirmed the full cabinet would be attending the "Liberation Day" event of Trump.
However, the details of his tariff plan are uncertain.
"The President will be announcing a tariff plan that will roll back the unfair trade practices that have been ripping off our country for decades."
"It's time for reciprocity, and it's time for a president to make a historic change," she said.