Trump to discuss TikTok's US sale in key meeting today
What's the story
US President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a meeting today over the possible divestiture of TikTok's US operations from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, according to Bloomberg.
The move comes just days ahead of the deadline for the sale of the popular social media app.
In this meeting, Trump will work with Vice President JD Vance and other top officials overseeing the negotiations for the forced sale.
Proposal details
Oracle's proposal for TikTok's US operations
The proposed deal includes tech giant Oracle Corporation and private equity firm Blackstone, among other potential investors.
Oracle's proposed deal would get a small stake in a newly formed American company while keeping US data safe. But, it could also leave the app's valuable algorithm in Chinese hands.
Trump has pushed the deadline from its original date of January 19 to April 5, for ByteDance to find a buyer or face possible banning of the app in America.
Project Texas
Oracle's role in TikTok partnership and data security
Oracle has built a massive cloud infrastructure business to partner with TikTok under Project Texas.
The company was also hired to help the app separate sensitive US user data from ByteDance, but the plan failed to get Washington regulators' approval.
Detractors of the proposal, including some Republican lawmakers, argue it may not meet legal requirements by leaving unanswered questions about China's access to sensitive data or its potential use of the app for propaganda purposes.