What's the story

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons and a stalwart of India's business ecosystem, passed away in October 2024 at the age of 86.

Now, fresh details of his will have surfaced.

The document shows that Tata left a large chunk of his wealth (nearly ₹3.5 crore) to charity and those near and dear to him, including family, friends, staff members, and even pets.