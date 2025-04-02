What's the story

Maharashtra government has partnered with tech giant Microsoft to set up three Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centers of Excellence in Nagpur, Mumbai, and Pune.

The initiative will bring AI into governance, law enforcement, and forensic research.

Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and Microsoft's Venkat Krishnan formalized the collaboration in Mumbai.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and water resources minister Girish Mahajan were present at the event.