Maharashtra, Microsoft partner to establish AI centers in 3 cities
What's the story
Maharashtra government has partnered with tech giant Microsoft to set up three Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centers of Excellence in Nagpur, Mumbai, and Pune.
The initiative will bring AI into governance, law enforcement, and forensic research.
Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and Microsoft's Venkat Krishnan formalized the collaboration in Mumbai.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and water resources minister Girish Mahajan were present at the event.
Center specialization
AI centers to focus on specific domains
The three AI Centers of Excellence will focus on different areas.
The Nagpur center, MARVEL (Monitoring, Accountability, Regulation, Vigilance, Enforcement and Legality), will focus on AI-driven research and training in law enforcement, governance, and vigilance. It aims to develop anti-corruption frameworks using AI technology.
The Mumbai center will use satellite imagery and Geographic Information System (GIS) technology for strategic planning as well as disaster management.
Forensic focus
Pune center to enhance forensic research
The Pune center will focus on forensic research and AI. It will assist criminal investigations and forensic analysis with advanced AI tools.
This is part of the larger collaboration with Microsoft, which also includes AI training and certification for government employees through its MS Learn platform.
The partnership also includes the deployment of Microsoft Copilot technology to streamline administrative processes like automating document analysis and expediting citizen grievance redressal.
Committee formation
High-powered committee to oversee AI projects
A high-powered committee has been formed to oversee AI-driven projects across government and semi-government bodies. Headed by the chief secretary, the panel comprises secretaries of key departments.
This committee will ensure that AI is integrated while keeping sensitive data safe.
Government officials believe that the adoption of AI in Maharashtra will enhance services in healthcare, education, transportation, as well as land record management.