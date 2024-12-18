Summarize Simplifying... In short The recent expansion of Maharashtra's cabinet has sparked political unrest due to the exclusion of Bhujbal, a move seen as an insult to the OBC community.

Bhujbal, feeling sidelined in his party, compared himself to a "toy" and rejected a Rajya Sabha seat offer, citing loyalty to his constituents.

This decision has led to public protests in Pune and outside party leader Pawar's residence.

Thackeray sympathized with Bhujbal, said he felt sad

Explained: Bhujbal's exclusion from Maharashtra cabinet sparks political unrest

By Snehil Singh 10:15 am Dec 18, 202410:15 am

What's the story Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal has openly voiced his displeasure at being excluded from the Maharashtra cabinet. His omission has caught the attention of opposition parties, with both Congress and Shiv Sena UBT watching his next move closely. Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray sympathized with Bhujbal saying that he felt sad for him and that they are in regular contact.

Political backlash

Opposition criticizes Bhujbal's exclusion, extends support

Congress veteran Dr. Nitin Raut has called the decision "a gross injustice" to Bhujbal and the OBC community. He asked Bhujbal to rethink his alliances and invited him to join them should he choose to leave NCP. Meanwhile, Jitendra Awhad of Sharad Pawar's NCP faction hinted that leaving out Bhujbal was a calculated move to end his political career.

Public outcry

Bhujbal voices discontent, hints at future political moves

Bhujbal has openly questioned his political standing in NCP, comparing himself to a "toy" in Ajit Pawar's hands. He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis backed his cabinet inclusion but was met with silence from Pawar and Praful Patel on a ministerial berth. "I was offered a Rajya Sabha seat eight days ago, which I rejected," he said citing loyalty to his constituents and humiliation meted out by Pawar.

Public unrest

Protests erupt over Bhujbal's exclusion from cabinet

The recent expansion of Maharashtra's cabinet, which saw 39 new members inducted, notably excluded Bhujbal. This decision has led to protests in Pune and outside Pawar's residence in Baramati by Bhujbal's supporters. The protesters allege that this move is an insult to OBCs, echoing Bhujbal's stance against including Marathas in the OBC category.