Xiaomi's first electric SUV is a Tesla Model Y killer
What's the story
Xiaomi has expanded its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio with the launch of its first electric SUV, the YU7.
The new model is set to take on Tesla's Model Y in the Chinese market.
The company has already made a mark in the EV sector with its SU7 sedan, which has sold over 258,000 units so far.
The Xiaomi YU7 will go on sale in July. Its prices are yet to be announced.
Variants
Xiaomi YU7: A closer look
The Xiaomi YU7 comes in three variants: Standard, Pro, and Max.
The Standard variant gets a rear-wheel drive (RWD) setup and packs a 96.3kWh LFP battery, promising an impressive 835km range. It is driven by a single rear motor generating 320hp of power.
The Pro variant gets an all-wheel drive (AWD) setup and the same battery pack as the standard model but offers up to 770km range with 496hp combined power from dual motors.
Performance
Top-spec YU7 Max does 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds
The top-spec YU7 Max (AWD) variant employs a bigger 101.7kWh NCM battery pack and offers a combined power output of 690hp with dual motors.
This one boasts a range of up to 760km, and can hit speeds of up to 253km/h.
It goes from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds, beating Tesla's Model Y which takes some 3.7 seconds for the same speed increase and has an output of 510hp.
Design
Xiaomi YU7's charging speed and design
The Xiaomi YU7 also beats Tesla Model Y on the front of charging speed, adding a range of up to 620km in just 15 minutes. Tesla Model Y, on the other hand, can only cover some 260km in the same time.
The SUV is 4,999mm long, 1,996mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 3,000mm. It comes with signature waterdrop headlights, low drag coefficient, sporty alloy wheels and connected tail lamps, among other highlights.
Tech
Advanced technology and safety features
Inside, the Xiaomi YU7 boasts premium features like Nappa leather upholstery, 16.1-inch central touchscreen, and ultra-wide projected display on the lower windshield.
It also offers a dedicated remote control panel for easy access to entertainment and car control functions.
The SUV provides advanced safety features including an ADAS setup powered by LiDAR module, 4D millimeter-wave radar, ultrasonic sensors, high-definition cameras as well as NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor in-vehicle computing platform.