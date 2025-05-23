What's the story

Xiaomi has expanded its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio with the launch of its first electric SUV, the YU7.

The new model is set to take on Tesla's Model Y in the Chinese market.

The company has already made a mark in the EV sector with its SU7 sedan, which has sold over 258,000 units so far.

The Xiaomi YU7 will go on sale in July. Its prices are yet to be announced.