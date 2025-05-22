What's the story

Kawasaki has just launched its latest adventure motorcycle, the Versys-X 300, in the Indian market.

The new launch comes as part of Kawasaki's strategy to meet the growing demands of Indian adventure bikers.

The Versys-X 300 will take on popular models such as Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure in the 300cc-500cc ADV segment.