Kawasaki launches its Himalayan 450 rival in India at ₹3.8L
What's the story
Kawasaki has just launched its latest adventure motorcycle, the Versys-X 300, in the Indian market.
The new launch comes as part of Kawasaki's strategy to meet the growing demands of Indian adventure bikers.
The Versys-X 300 will take on popular models such as Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure in the 300cc-500cc ADV segment.
Cost and colors
Pricing and color options
The Versys-X 300 comes at ₹3.8 lakh (ex-showroom), a tad pricier than the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure, which retails at ₹3.68 lakh (ex-showroom). But it comes with a more sophisticated twin-cylinder engine.
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 makes a worthy competitor in this price bracket, costing ₹2.85-₹2.98 lakh (ex-showroom)—significantly cheaper than both KTM and Kawasaki's offerings.
Kawasaki has unveiled two color variants for Versys-X 300: Candy Lime Green/Metallic Flat Spark Black and Pearl Horizon White.
Specifications
Design and features
The design of the Versys-X 300 mirrors its global spec model, with a tall windscreen, single pod halogen headlamp, long fuel tank with tank extensions, and upswept exhaust.
It also gets a sturdy-looking luggage rack and semi-fairing to reduce wind blasts.
The motorcycle gets 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels for off-road performance.
It has an upright ride posture with a single-piece stepped seat, mid-set footpegs, and wide-set raised handlebars for touring/off-road adventures.
Performance
Engine and braking system
Sharing its engine with the Ninja 300, the Versys-X 300 comes with a 269cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine that offers peak power of 40hp and peak torque of around 26Nm.
It is paired with a slipper clutch and a six-speed gearbox.
For braking, the motorcycle gets petal disk brakes on both front and rear, and dual-channel ABS to ensure a safe ride.