Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the premium X-ADV adventure scooter in the Indian market.

Priced at a hefty ₹11.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram), the new model marries the ruggedness of an adventure bike with the comfort of a maxi-scooter.

Interested customers can now book this vehicle via Honda's BigWing dealerships across India, with deliveries scheduled to begin in June.