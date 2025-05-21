This Honda scooter costs a whopping ₹12L: Check its features
What's the story
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the premium X-ADV adventure scooter in the Indian market.
Priced at a hefty ₹11.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram), the new model marries the ruggedness of an adventure bike with the comfort of a maxi-scooter.
Interested customers can now book this vehicle via Honda's BigWing dealerships across India, with deliveries scheduled to begin in June.
Design features
X-ADV: A blend of style and utility
The Honda X-ADV is hard to miss with its futuristic crossover design, dual LED headlamps with integrated indicators and DRLs.
It gets a purposeful stance and excellent road presence, thanks to its 17-inch front and 15-inch rear spoke wheels.
Notably, the scooter also has a spacious 22-liter under-seat storage compartment, which comes with a USB-C charger for added convenience.
Tech specs
Advanced technology and performance of the X-ADV
The Honda X-ADV features a 5.0-inch TFT display providing turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alerts, and music/voice control via Honda RoadSync.
It is powered by a 745cc twin-cylinder engine which produces 58hp of power and 69Nm of torque.
The engine is mated to Honda's six-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) for seamless automatic gear shifts.
Performance features
X-ADV's premium suspension and braking system
The Honda X-ADV's chassis is built around a tubular steel frame with 41mm USD front forks and preload-adjustable rear monoshock.
It also gets a dual 296mm front disk with radial calipers and a single 240mm rear disk for braking, which provides reliable stopping power on mixed terrain.
This combination of advanced suspension and braking systems makes the scooter perform well on different road conditions.