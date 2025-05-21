Android Auto update brings movies, web browsing to your car
What's the story
Google has announced plans to expand the app ecosystem of Android Auto, its in-car operating system.
The tech giant revealed at I/O 2025 that video and browser apps will soon be available on the platform.
However, these new additions will come with specific requirements: the connected smartphone must run Android 16 and only compatible vehicles will support these features.
Expansion
Android Auto's gradual expansion of app categories
Historically, Android Auto has been a bit restrictive in terms of the apps that can be downloaded.
Each app has to fall under a particular category and get approved before it can be used.
But, Google has been slowly expanding the range of apps compatible with car displays, and this marks another major step in that direction.
Weather apps
Weather apps now fully supported on Android Auto
Along with video and browser apps, Google has also announced that weather apps are now fully supported on Android Auto.
Developers can publish these apps without requiring any additional approval, provided they meet Google's quality guidelines.
Notably, this change comes after an update to Google's developer guidelines around weather apps for cars in December 2024, which paved the way for broader acceptance of such applications.
Future plans
Google's vision for Android Auto's future
Google envisions a future where Android Auto would be more useful and entertaining.
The company has said as more kinds of apps become available, users might soon see their infotainment systems offering features beyond conventional driving support.
This expansion fits into Google's larger plan of turning Android Auto into a full-fledged in-car experience, enhancing user interaction while keeping safety and context in mind.