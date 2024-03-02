Next Article

With an impressive YoY growth of over 82%, Honda is currently the second-largest bikemaker in India

Honda witnesses massive export sales growth in February: Check details

By Pradnesh Naik 06:10 pm Mar 02, 202406:10 pm

What's the story Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI), the country's top scooter maker, saw a significant sales boost in February 2024, including a notable increase in exports. Honda's domestic sales reached 4,13,967 units, nearly matching Hero MotoCorp's 4,45,257 units. The company's YoY growth was an impressive 82.31% from the 2,27,064 units sold in February 2023, while MoM growth was 8.22% over the 3,82,512 units sold in January 2024.

Export sales

Exports account for 9.75% of Honda's total sales in February

Exports for Honda skyrocketed last month, with the company shipping a total of 44,744 units. This resulted in a 122.49% YoY growth compared to the 20,111 units shipped in February 2023 and a 21.31% MoM growth over the 36,883 units shipped in January 2024. Exports made up 9.75% of Honda's total sales, up from 8.79% in January 2024. Combined domestic and export sales reached a total of 4,58,711 units.

Future plans

Honda showcases flex-fuel vehicles, e-scooters as future strategy

In February, Honda took part in the inaugural Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. The bikemaker showcased flex fuel-powered vehicles designed specifically for the Indian market and electric scooters with swappable batteries from Honda Power Pack Energy India. The company aims to expand its portfolio in India and include more vehicles with export potential. Separately, scrambler and ADV versions based on its CB350 platform are anticipated to launch by the end of the year.