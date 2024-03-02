Next Article

Hero MotoCorp to launch Xoom 160 soon: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 05:37 pm Mar 02, 202405:37 pm

What's the story Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to introduce its first-ever ADV maxi-scooter, the Xoom 160, to enter the high-end scooter market. The Xoom 160 boasts an adventure-inspired design, complete with a tall windscreen, LED headlights, and a beak-like structure beneath the lights. The side and tail sections are stylishly crafted, setting the scooter apart from the traditional models currently available. Here's everything we know about the upcoming performance-focused offering from India's largest bikemaker.

Features expected

Feature-packed flagship scooter for Hero MotoCorp

The Hero Xoom 160 is anticipated to come packed with features as it takes on the role of Hero MotoCorp's flagship scooter. The version displayed at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 included a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and keyless ignition. Additionally, it provides a remote release for the spacious boot, LED headlight and tail light, and possibly halogen turn indicators.

Specifications and rivals

Engine, hardware, and competition

The Xoom 160 is equipped with an all-new 156cc liquid-cooled engine that generates 14hp of power at 8,000rpm and 13.7Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. It features an underbone chassis, telescopic front fork, twin rear shock absorbers, 14-inch wheels with wide block pattern tires, an ABS-equipped front disc brake, and a rear drum brake. It will rival the Aprilia SXR 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155. The Xoom 160 is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom).