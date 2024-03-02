Next Article

The 2024 Yamaha TMAX 560 rolls on 15-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Yamaha)

2024 Yamaha TMAX 560 debuts, India launch likely

By Pradnesh Naik 04:39 pm Mar 02, 202404:39 pm

What's the story Yamaha has launched the 2024 version of the TMAX 560 scooter in several international markets. Moreover, recent sightings of a test mule in India hint at its possible launch via the completely built-up (CBU) route. For reference, Yamaha's top-of-the-line scooter comes in two versions, the TMAX 560 and TMAX 560 Tech Max, with prices starting at JPY 1,408,000 (roughly Rs. 7.75 lakh) in Japan. The updated TMAX 560 offers new exterior color options while maintaining its unique design.

Color schemes

New color schemes and features of the 2024 TMAX 560

In Japan, the standard TMAX 560 is available in Matte Black with Racing Blue wheels, while the Tech Max variant comes in Matte Dark Reddish Gray and Matte Dark Gray color schemes. The TMAX 560 features a bold and aggressive front, all-LED lighting, gold-finished inverted front forks, mono-shock rear suspension, a tall transparent windscreen, and plush seats for rider and pillion. For rider safety, the scooter gets dual disc brakes at the front, a rear single-disc brake, and dual-channel ABS.

Speculations

India launch speculations of maxi-scooter

The sighting of a Yamaha TMAX 560 test mule with temporary Karnataka state registration plates in India has sparked speculation about its launch in the country. Currently, India's premium large-capacity scooters range from Keeway's Sixties 300i and Vieste 300 to the BMW C400GT. We believe a high-capacity sporty scooter from Yamaha could be an attractive option for Indian consumers. With its unique design, advanced features, and competitive pricing, the Yamaha TMAX 560 has the potential to make a significant impact.