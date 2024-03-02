Next Article

What's the story Ola Electric has experienced a massive surge in monthly registrations, clocking 35,000 registrations in February 2024 alone. That's nearly a 100% increase compared to the same month last year. This growth has propelled the electric two-wheeler manufacturer's market share to 42%. Anshul Khandelwal, Ola Electric's chief marketing officer, credited the company's expanding S1 scooter lineup and consumers' growing interest in high-quality, affordable electric vehicles (EVs) for this success.

Extended warranty

Industry-first 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty announced

The company recently introduced an industry-first eight-year or 80,000km extended battery warranty. Customers can also choose an add-on warranty starting at Rs. 4,999 to extend the limit up to 1,25,000km. Khandelwal expressed confidence that Ola Electric will maintain its market leadership through top-notch products and EV infrastructure. He stated, "With our industry-first offering of eight-year/up to 80,000km extended battery warranty, increasing number of charging points, and widespread service centers, we are breaking all barriers in the EV adoption."

Expansion plans

Expansion plans include 50% increase in service network by April

Ola Electric currently offers six electric scooters: S1 Pro, S1 Air, S1 X+, and S1 X with either a 2kWh, 3kWh, or 4kWh battery pack. Moreover, the company plans to boost its service network by 50%, increasing from 414 service centers to 600 centers across India by April 2024. Separately, in the past three months, Ola Electric has recorded nearly one lakh registrations. It became the first EV maker to achieve 30,000 registrations in a single month in December 2023.