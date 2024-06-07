Next Article

Xiaomi's new smart TV costs ₹12,000, runs Amazon's Fire TV

By Akash Pandey 01:37 pm Jun 07, 202401:37 pm

What's the story Xiaomi has launched its latest smart TV, the Redmi Smart Fire TV 32-inch 2024 edition, in India. The new model succeeds last year's version and operates on the Fire TV OS. It features an Alexa voice-enabled remote and a 32-inch HD-Ready display powered by Vivid Picture Engine technology. The device is also equipped with a set of 20W speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD and DTS: Virtual X technology.

Features

Design and specifications

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 32-inch 2024 edition is characterized by its metal bezel-less frame. The three-sided borderless design provides more screen space, offering an immersive viewing experience. The TV has a 32-inch HD-ready display with a 178-degree viewing angle, Auto Low Latency Mode, and a response time of 6.5ms. It also boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 96.9% and is powered by a quad-core Cortex A35 processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Specifications

Software and connectivity

The Redmi Smart Fire TV operates on Fire TV OS 7, providing access to over 12,000 apps. The device comes with a Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa that includes buttons for TV Guide, Play Back controls, Channel up/down, mute and shortcuts to Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music, and Netflix. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz), AirPlay, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0 among other connectivity options.

Purchase details

Pricing and availability

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 32-inch is priced at ₹11,999, with a ₹1,000 discount available for ICICI Bank cardholders, bringing the effective price down to ₹10,999. The TV will be available for purchase via the company's official e-store, Amazon, and Flipkart starting from June 12. This new model offers an affordable option for consumers seeking a high-quality viewing experience with advanced features and connectivity options.