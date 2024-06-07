Next Article

Premium subscription offers 11 'LEICA Looks' and 5 LEICA lenses for $6.99/month

This photography app transforms your iPhone into a LEICA camera

By Akash Pandey 01:24 pm Jun 07, 202401:24 pm

What's the story LEICA, the esteemed camera and lens manufacturer, has introduced its latest application called LEICA LUX. This innovative app is designed to provide iPhone users with a unique LEICA camera experience. It allows users to "try" various LEICA lenses and distinctive 'LEICA Looks' using their phone's native camera. The app was developed in partnership with Fjorden Electra AS, a Norwegian start-up specializing in smartphone photography apps and accessories.

Technological innovation

A blend of technology and photography

The LEICA LUX app utilizes LEICA's image engine and machine learning to mimic the rendering, bokeh, and other features of LEICA lenses like the Summilux-M 28mm f/1.4 Asph and the Noctilux-M 50mm f/1.2 Asph. Matthias Harsch, CEO of LEICA Camera AG, emphasized the importance of their collaboration with Fjorden Electra AS stating, "Our first jointly-developed camera app, LEICA LUX, brings the LEICA experience and its unmistakable visual signature to the iPhone."

Features

User-friendly interface with professional features

The LEICA LUX app includes a Manual Mode, enabling users to control aperture, shutter speed, and exposure compensation. It also offers real-time filters that can be applied while taking photos and professional tools for adjusting exposure, focus, and color balance. Despite its advanced features, the app is designed with a user-friendly interface to ensure ease of use for all iPhone users.

App availability

Availability and subscription details

LEICA LUX is available for free download from the App Store for all iPhone models running iOS 17.1 or later. The free version includes access to Automatic Photo mode, Aperture Mode, emulation of one LEICA lens, and five 'LEICA Looks'ss. A premium subscription called LEICA LUX Pro offers up to 11 'LEICA Looks' and 5 LEICA lenses for $6.99/month.