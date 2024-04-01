Next Article

By Akash Pandey 05:20 pm Apr 01, 202405:20 pm

What's the story Apple has directly employed over 150,000 individuals since joining India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for smartphones in August 2021, according to The Economic Times. This makes the tech giant the largest creator of blue-collar jobs in the country. A significant number of these employees are first-time entrants into the workforce, aged between 19 and 24 years. The PLI scheme has also indirectly created an estimated 300,000 jobs through benefiting companies.

Apple's workforce

Apple's India ecosystem likely supports over 4 lakh jobs

Apple's direct workforce in India consists of nearly 3,000 individuals, and its iOS app development supports over one million jobs. An official shared that "Overall, the Apple ecosystem is likely to have created over 400,000 jobs (directly and indirectly) in the last 32 months." This indicates a significant impact on employment by Apple's operations in the country.

Supplier collaboration

Supplier partnerships generate thousands of jobs

Apple is intensifying its efforts in India after facing difficulties in China. The company has been working closely with suppliers such as Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron to enhance manufacturing capabilities in India, which is the world's second-largest smartphone market. These partnerships have resulted in over 77,000 direct jobs across various Indian states. Foxconn leads the pack with 41,000 jobs created, followed by Wistron with 27,300 jobs and Pegatron with 9,200 jobs.

Information

Other notable contributors to job creation

Beyond the three main contract manufacturers, other significant contributors to job creation include Tata Electronics and Salcomp Technologies. These companies are involved in the production of enclosures, power adaptors, cables, and batteries for iPhones.

What's more

Apple has already exceeded PLI targets

In February, Apple's production figures for FY24 surpassed ₹1 lakh crore, significantly exceeding PLI targets and solidifying the company's position as a top phone manufacturer in India. In the upcoming months, iPhone factories are expected to recruit over 10,000 employees to meet the demands of peak production from June to September.