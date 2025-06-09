Starlink's internet plans in India will start at ₹3,000/month
What's the story
Elon Musk's satellite communication company, Starlink, is gearing up to launch its services in India.
The company plans to offer unlimited data plans starting at ₹3,000 per month and a one-time fee of ₹33,000 for the data receiver kit.
This information was first reported by CNBC Awaaz.
Starlink recently received a key license from India's Ministry of Telecommunications for commercial operations in the country.
Service details
Starlink already operates in over 100 countries
According to NDTV, Starlink will offer a bandwidth of 600-700Gbps in India within the next year.
The firm already operates in over 100 nations with both residential and roaming plans.
In most places, the residential service is divided into two categories: Residential Lite for light usage households, and Residential for larger homes with higher data needs.
Market strategy
Starlink has signed agreements with Jio, Airtel
Starlink has also signed pacts with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, two of India's largest telecom companies.
Jio and Airtel together control more than 70% of the country's telecom market.
Notably, Starlink is the third company to get a license from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for satellite internet services in India. The first two were Bharti Airtel's OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications.