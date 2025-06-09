What's the story

Elon Musk's satellite communication company, Starlink, is gearing up to launch its services in India.

The company plans to offer unlimited data plans starting at ₹3,000 per month and a one-time fee of ₹33,000 for the data receiver kit.

This information was first reported by CNBC Awaaz.

Starlink recently received a key license from India's Ministry of Telecommunications for commercial operations in the country.