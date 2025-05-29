Telegram plans to add Grok—but Musk says no deal yet
Telegram is planning to integrate Grok, an AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI, into its platform this summer.
The announcement was made by Telegram founder Pavel Durov on X. However, Musk quickly clarified that no formal agreement had been signed yet.
Durov accepted this clarification and confirmed that while they had agreed in principle, formalities were still pending.
Although there's no official partnership yet, both tech giants seem eager to collaborate on the integration.
Financial gains
Durov highlights financial benefits of the partnership
Durov also emphasized the financial benefits of the proposed partnership with xAI.
He said that Telegram would receive $300 million in cash and equity from xAI, along with 50% of revenue from xAI subscriptions sold through Telegram.
The integration is expected to not only improve user experience but also bolster Telegram's finances significantly.
If finalized, the move could potentially bring Grok's capabilities to over a billion users of the messaging app globally.
True. Agreed in principle, but formalities are pending.— Pavel Durov (@durov) May 28, 2025
AI integration
Grok's unique features and privacy concerns
Grok, known for its witty responses and real-time interactions, could soon be available within Telegram chats, groups, and possibly even channels.
This could be a significant move to make the AI chatbot more accessible beyond X.
Durov also addressed privacy concerns by stating that xAI will only access data that Telegram users explicitly share with Grok through direct interactions.