What's the story

Telegram is planning to integrate Grok, an AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI, into its platform this summer.

The announcement was made by Telegram founder Pavel Durov on X. However, Musk quickly clarified that no formal agreement had been signed yet.

Durov accepted this clarification and confirmed that while they had agreed in principle, formalities were still pending.

Although there's no official partnership yet, both tech giants seem eager to collaborate on the integration.