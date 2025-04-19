Kushboo Sundar's X account hacked, actor seeks help
What's the story
Famous actor-turned-producer, politician Kushboo Sundar, revealed that her X account was hacked on Friday.
She took to her Instagram to announce the incident, saying, "Hi friends, my #TWITTER @khushsundar account is hacked. I am not able to log and its not accepting my ID or password. I am blocked out."
Sundar requested her followers to inform her of any strange activity on her X account in the meantime.
Request
Sundar requested help with account recovery
In another post, Sundar appealed for help to recover her hacked account.
"Attention, everyone! My Twitter account has been hacked. If anyone knows how to retrieve it, please help me out. It's urgent!" she wrote.
The post also featured a screenshot of her profile page on X, which read, "A woman of gut & grits. A woman of today for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother of two angels!
Film release
Sundar's upcoming project and filmography
On the professional front, Sundar is excitedly looking forward to the release of her upcoming production venture, Gangers.
The film, produced under her production house Avni Cinemax, stars her husband, Sundar C and comedian Vadivelu in lead roles.
She was recently seen in Anil Sharma's Vanvaas and has starred in Meri Jung and Stalin, among others.