What's the story

Famous actor-turned-producer, politician Kushboo Sundar, revealed that her X account was hacked on Friday.

She took to her Instagram to announce the incident, saying, "Hi friends, my #TWITTER @khushsundar account is hacked. I am not able to log and its not accepting my ID or password. I am blocked out."

Sundar requested her followers to inform her of any strange activity on her X account in the meantime.