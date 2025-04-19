Shine Tom Chacko appears before police in drug raid case
What's the story
Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko (Dasara) was summoned by the Kochi City police in Kerala on Saturday (April 19).
He arrived at the Ernakulam Town North police station at 10:00am for questioning related to an incident where he fled from a hotel during the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force's raid on Wednesday night.
Despite the media presence, Chacko chose not to speak.
Interrogation
Police prepared 30 questions for Chacko
The police have prepared a detailed questionnaire of around 30 questions for Chacko, reported The Hindu.
These questions include ones asking why he quickly fled after seeing the police team.
The police have also collected his call records for the last month in their investigation.
The Narcotics Cell Assistant Commissioner was also present at the station during the ongoing interrogation, said reports.
Evidence
CCTV footage captured Chacko's escape from the hotel
The police have also gathered CCTV footage of Chacko fleeing from the hotel in Kaloor, Kochi.
He reportedly escaped from a window on the third floor, landing on an asbestos sheet on the second floor, before heading to the swimming pool area and fleeing on a two-wheeler.
The DANSAF team had arrived at the hotel on a tip-off about a drug peddler and found Chacko's presence through the hotel register.
Raid results
No drugs found in Chacko's room during police raid
Despite searching Chacko's room thoroughly, the police did not recover any narcotic substances.
This incident comes after the actor was recently acquitted in a drug case by the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court due to procedural lapses by the police during his 2015 arrest.
Meanwhile, actor Vincy Aloshious has accused Chacko of "inappropriate behavior" toward her under drug influence and filed complaints with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and the Film Chamber.