Where's Shine Tom Chacko? Actor's phone traced to Tamil Nadu
What's the story
The mystery of Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko's disappearance only gets murkier as his last mobile signal was traced to Tamil Nadu.
According to Mathrubhumi News, CCTV footage of a hotel in Bolgatty, Kochi, shows the actor arriving and leaving hours later in a white car at 3:12am on Thursday. He seemingly crossed state borders from here.
The police had raided the hotel in search of an accused in a drug case.
Escape details
Chacko's escape linked to drug inspection at Kochi hotel
Chacko's hasty exit from the five-star hotel in Kochi is suspected to be connected to a surprise inspection by the City Police's District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF).
What's more, the Dasara actor escaped dramatically by jumping from the third-floor window to the second floor of the hotel.
According to police sources, the actor had arrived at the hotel on a motorbike and booked a room there. While leaving, Chacko availed online taxi service.
Ongoing search
Chacko's whereabouts remain unknown despite extensive searches
Despite massive searches in Kochi and Thrissur, Chacko's whereabouts are still unknown. The last mobile tower location data indicates he might have left the state altogether.
Police officials have said they suspect he's currently in Tamil Nadu.
While the investigation may soon spread to Tamil Nadu, why the actor fled after learning about a drug inspection at the hotel is still unknown.
Kochi Police said on Thursday that they'll be issuing a notice against Chacko.
Room inspection
Chacko was at the hotel with his makeup man
When police reached the hotel on a tip-off about narcotic substances at around 11:00pm, they found a room booked under Chacko's name.
Although they didn't find the accused, they decided to check the actor's room, which was opened by his makeup man, Murshid.
Another person identified as Ananthakrishnan was also present in the room. Both confessed to police that Chacko had been with them.
However, no narcotic substances were found during the inspection.
Allegation
Actor was recently accused of using drugs on set
This whole hotel fleeing ordeal comes amid fellow actor Vincy Aloshious's complaint against the Good Bad Ugly actor.
A few days earlier, Aloshious had spoken about her vow to never work with any actor who abuses drugs. When pressed, she had revealed, without naming anyone, that a costar had misbehaved with her and was on some substance on the set.
Later, the actor turned out to be Chacko.