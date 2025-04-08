What's the story

The inimitable Aamir Khan has been ruling the screens for decades and is renowned for his path-breaking hits such as Dangal and 3 Idiots.

Khan's quest for excellence isn't just limited to his career but is also reflected in his sprawling, jaw-dropping real estate portfolio.

His properties are valued at over ₹250 crore, and his collection comprises a ₹60 crore sea-facing Mumbai apartment, a ₹75 crore Beverly Hills mansion, and a Panchgani farmhouse, per a report by ET Now.