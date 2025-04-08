Mumbai home, California mansion: Aamir Khan is real-estate perfectionist, too!
The inimitable Aamir Khan has been ruling the screens for decades and is renowned for his path-breaking hits such as Dangal and 3 Idiots.
Khan's quest for excellence isn't just limited to his career but is also reflected in his sprawling, jaw-dropping real estate portfolio.
His properties are valued at over ₹250 crore, and his collection comprises a ₹60 crore sea-facing Mumbai apartment, a ₹75 crore Beverly Hills mansion, and a Panchgani farmhouse, per a report by ET Now.
Mumbai residence
Khan's Mumbai home is serene and stunning
The actor's Mumbai residence is a luxurious 5,000 sq ft duplex apartment in the posh Virgo Co-operative Housing Society at Pali Hill, Bandra.
Designed by Anuradha Parikh and once styled by Khan's ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao, it occupies two floors and offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea.
Additionally, Khan also owns two flats in Marina Apartments and another one in Bella Vista, Pali Hill.
Global investments
Khan's international investments and ancestral estate
Khan's real estate investments aren't limited to India, he has a lavish ₹75 crore house in Beverly Hills, California.
He also owns four commercial office units worth ₹35 crore in Santacruz and nine properties in Virgo Society, added the portal.
Apart from his foreign investments, Khan is also deeply connected with his ancestral properties in Shahabad, Uttar Pradesh.
These 22 homes are co-owned by his siblings, reflecting his family's legacy.
Countryside getaway
Khan's countryside escape and luxury cars
In 2013, Khan included a two-acre farmhouse in Panchgani in his property list, reportedly bought for ₹7 crore.
In addition to that, Mr. Perfectionsit also own numerous premium cars.
His luxury car collection features a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Bentley Continental Flying Spur, and a Range Rover Vogue, per the report.
Khan's properties are truly emblematic of his refined taste.
Financial status
Khan's annual earnings, net worth, and upcoming projects
Khan's annual income is estimated to be in the ₹250-350 crore range.
His net worth is an impressive ₹1,862 crore, earning between ₹100-275 crore per film (not counting brand endorsements and investments).
On the work front, he was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022 and will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, releasing later this year.
He has also backed the upcoming Sunny Deol-starrer Lahore 1947.