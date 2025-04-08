'Chhorii 2,' 'Black Mirror': Don't miss these upcoming OTT releases
What's the story
This week, the OTT platforms are gearing up to release a slew of movies and TV shows.
The list includes Chhorii 2, the horror sequel starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, the seventh season of the dystopian anthology series Black Mirror, and the hostage thriller G20 led by Viola Davis.
Here's the full list of major OTT releases.
#1, #2
'How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)' and 'Bad Influence'
Netflix's How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) returns with its fourth season on April 8 (Tuesday).
It traces Moritz Zimmermann (Maximilian Mundt) returning from prison to find his former partners, Lenny Sander (Danilo Kamperidis) and Dan Riffert (Damian Hardung), running a successful supplement company.
Netflix will also debut Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing on April 9 (Wednesday).
This three-part docuseries looks into the world of child influencers, specifically YouTube star Piper Rockelle and her mother-manager, Tiffany Smith.
#3, #4
'Black Mirror' and 'G20'
The seventh season of Black Mirror returns on April 10 (Thursday) on Netflix with six standalone episodes exploring technology and human nature.
Prime Video will premiere G20, a political action-thriller starring Davis as US President Danielle Sutton, on the same day.
It is helmed by Patricia Riggen.
#5, #6
'Moonrise' and 'Chhorii 2'
Also on Thursday, don't miss Moonrise on Netflix, a sci-fi anime series about how humanity's peaceful existence on Earth is disrupted by the moon's fight for independence.
On April 11 (Friday), Prime Video will drop Chhorii 2, the sequel to 2021's horror movie Chhorii.
The film features Bharuccha reprising her role as Sakshi, a mother who must confront her deepest fears to save her daughter from imminent doom.
#7, #8
'Court' and 'Pravinkoodu Shappu'
April 11 (Friday) will also see the release of Court: State Vs A Nobody on Netflix, starring Priyadarshi and Harsh Roshan.
The film, directed by Ram Jagadeesh and backed by Nani, was a major commercial success.
On the same day, SonyLIV will drop Pravinkoodu Shappu, a Malayalam-language black comedy crime thriller.
The film is headlined by Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, and Chemban Vinod Jose.