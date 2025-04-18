What's the story

A case has been filed at Jalandhar's Sadar Police Station against several Bollywood celebrities over their film Jaat.

Actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Viineet Kumar Siingh, along with director Gopichandh Malineni and producer Naveen Malineni, have been named.

The complaint claims a scene from the film hurts religious sentiments.

It was filed under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The complaint was submitted by Vikalp Gold, a resident of Pholdiwal village in Jalandhar.