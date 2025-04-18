Case filed against 'Jaat' team for hurting Christian sentiments
What's the story
A case has been filed at Jalandhar's Sadar Police Station against several Bollywood celebrities over their film Jaat.
Actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Viineet Kumar Siingh, along with director Gopichandh Malineni and producer Naveen Malineni, have been named.
The complaint claims a scene from the film hurts religious sentiments.
It was filed under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The complaint was submitted by Vikalp Gold, a resident of Pholdiwal village in Jalandhar.
Scene details
Christian group issued ultimatum over controversial scene
The controversy began when a church scene in Jaat upset members of the Christian community.
In the scene, Hooda's character stands in front of a crucifix positioned above the pulpit, which is considered to be a sacred place.
Community leaders say this disrespects the holy space and portrays Christianity in a negative light.
They planned protests outside theaters showing the film, but local police stopped the demonstrations.
Thereafter, the community gave a two-day ultimatum demanding action from authorities.
Protest
The filmmakers haven't responded to the issue yet
Protesters also gathered outside the Police Commissioner's office, demanding strict action.
Gold's police complaint said the crucifixion scene in Jaat mimics and mocks Lord Jesus Christ, hurting the religious sentiments of Christians.
The complaint has added fuel to growing anger within the community.
So far, the filmmakers have not issued any official response regarding the controversy.
Sequel
Deol announced 'Jaat 2' despite lukewarm box office numbers
In a surprising move, the makers of Jaat have announced its sequel, Jaat 2, just a week after the original film's release.
Deol revealed the first poster on Instagram, writing, "#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2."
The film will again be directed by Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.
While the Gadar actor is confirmed to return, the rest of the cast is yet to be announced.