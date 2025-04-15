Man who threatened Salman Khan found mentally unstable, reveals investigation
What's the story
A man from Vadodara, Gujarat, who allegedly sent a death threat to Bollywood star Salman Khan, is mentally unstable, claimed Mumbai Police.
The 26-year-old, a resident of Waghodia Taluka, was tracked by the Mumbai Police after they received a threatening message on their traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Sunday.
The message threatened to blow up Khan's car and assault him at his residence.
Investigation
Mumbai Police registered a case, heightened security at Khan's residence
The Worli Police in Mumbai registered a case against the unidentified man.
This prompted the tightening of security outside Khan's Bandra residence.
"A team of Mumbai Police, accompanied by Waghodia Police, reached the suspect's house at a village in Waghodia on Monday."
"However, it turned out that the 26-year-old man, who had sent the message, is mentally unstable, and his treatment is also going on," Superintendent of Police Rohan Anand revealed.
Security concerns
Khan's history of threats and attacks detailed
After this revelation, he was served a notice to appear before the Mumbai Police.
Khan has been targeted by several threats in the past.
Last April, two men on a motorbike fired four rounds outside his Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai's Bandra.
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has threatened to kill Khan, warning him of consequences if he doesn't apologize to the Bishnoi community for allegedly killing a blackbuck.
Subsequently, he was given Y-Plus security by the Mumbai Police.