After this revelation, he was served a notice to appear before the Mumbai Police.

Khan has been targeted by several threats in the past.

Last April, two men on a motorbike fired four rounds outside his Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai's Bandra.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has threatened to kill Khan, warning him of consequences if he doesn't apologize to the Bishnoi community for allegedly killing a blackbuck.

Subsequently, he was given Y-Plus security by the Mumbai Police.