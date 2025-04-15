Is Cate Blanchett retiring? She's 'serious about giving up acting'
What's the story
Oscar-winning actor Cate Blanchett (55) has dropped hints about retiring from acting.
Speaking recently to Radio Times, she said she was serious about leaving the industry after a successful 30-year-long career.
Blanchett said, "My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting. [There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life."
Fame insights
Blanchett's perspective on fame and discomfort
Blanchett has two Oscars and six nominations to her name.
However, despite her accolades, she confessed she isn't fond of the celebrity lifestyle.
She explained, "When you go on a talk show, or even here now, and then you see soundbites of things you've said, pulled out and italicized, they sound really loud."
She added, "I've spent a lifetime getting comfortable with the feeling of being uncomfortable."
Confession
'I am on the periphery of things...'
The actor added, "I make more sense in motion - it's been a long time to remotely get comfortable with the idea of being photographed."
"I've always felt like I'm on the periphery of things, so I'm always surprised when I belong anywhere," she added.
"I go with curiosity into whatever environment that I'm in, not expecting to be accepted or welcomed."
Career shift
Blanchett's aspirations beyond acting
Previously, during a March interview with The Guardian, the actor had shared her aspiration of becoming a Foley artist.
She said, "I always thought if the acting thing didn't work out, which it still might not, I would love to be a foley artist. One day, I'm going to grow up and get a proper job."
Blanchett was recently seen in Black Bag and has Father, Mother, Sister, Brother in the pipeline.