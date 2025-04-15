Randeep Hooda regrets turning down 'Rang De Basanti'
What's the story
In a recent interview with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, Randeep Hooda revealed that he was once offered a role in the highly acclaimed movie Rang De Basanti (2006).
The movie, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, featured Siddharth in the role that was initially offered to Hooda.
However, he declined the offer for a role in Ram Gopal Varma's D.
Now, Hooda regrets missing out on a career-defining role.
Regret
'I would have come in a different league'
Hooda shared, "If I had done Rang De Basanti, I would have come in a different league. I gave the audition, and I liked it."
"Mehra would come to me, sometimes driving drunk, and he would ask me, 'kar lekar le picture kar le."
"I wanted to do that film, but during that time, Varma told me, 'I am thinking of casting you in the lead role in D, and you will go and stand behind Aamir in the poster.'"
Decision
'I won't stand behind Aamir Khan'
After what Varma said, Hooda admitted, "Meri Jaat akad nikal aai" (My Jaat arrogance came up), and he said, "I won't stand behind Aamir Khan."
He further explained that he left Rock On for similar reasons.
The actor claimed that his decision to accept niche roles instead of career-defining projects stemmed from his preference for working with unconventional filmmakers.
Film success
Meanwhile, 'Rang De Basanti' was a monumental success
Rang De Basanti went on to win the National Film Award for Best Popular Film and was selected as India's official entry for the Oscars that year, though it didn't get nominated.
The movie was successful in clinching a BAFTA nomination.
Hooda's role in D marked only the second film of his career after Monsoon Wedding.
He is currently seen in Sunny Deol's Jaat.