What's the story

In a recent interview with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, Randeep Hooda revealed that he was once offered a role in the highly acclaimed movie Rang De Basanti (2006).

The movie, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, featured Siddharth in the role that was initially offered to Hooda.

However, he declined the offer for a role in Ram Gopal Varma's D.

Now, Hooda regrets missing out on a career-defining role.