Saif-Kareena's home gets wire fence after stabbing incident
What's the story
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan have stepped up security at their Bandra residence after Khan was recently stabbed.
The attack took place two weeks ago when an intruder tried to rob their home.
Following the incident, the couple had installed CCTV cameras and now, they have erected a wire fence on their balcony as an additional safety measure.
The two actors have also been assigned two constables each.
Incident details
Here's what had happened on January 16
The intruder, identified as Shariful Fakir, a Bangladesh national, broke into Khan's home to rob.
However, he was confronted by a house help, who raised the alarm.
Subsequently, Khan encountered the man and suffered stab wounds on his thoracic spine and other body parts during the scuffle.
He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment and discharged last week after undergoing surgery.
On returning home, he enlisted actor Ronit Roy's famous security firm's services.
Investigation update
Mumbai Police confirmed arrest of the accused
The Mumbai Police addressed a press conference to update the media about the case.
They confirmed they had enough evidence against Fakir, who'd entered India from Bangladesh and stayed at different places in Kolkata before the attack.
Additional Commissioner of Police, Paramjit Singh Dahiya, rubbished rumors of mismatched fingerprints and said, "We have found much oral, physical, and technical evidence against the accused...We have caught the right person."
A woman from Bengal was also held in connection with the case.
Family ordeal
Khan and Kapoor Khan's differing police statements raised netizens' eyebrows
The stabbing incident took place in the wee hours of January 16.
A week after the attack, he gave a statement to the Mumbai Police, detailing the horrific ordeal.
He said he and Kapoor Khan woke up to the cries of their staff nurse, Eliyamma Philip, and son Jehangir. On investigating the ruckus, Khan confronted Fakir.
However, Kapoor Khan's statement to the police was slightly different, as she said when she came down, she saw Khan engaged with the intruder.
Career highlights
Khan's recent and upcoming film projects
Khan was last seen in the multilingual Devara: Part 1, which hit theaters on September 27, last year.
His next appearance will be in the heist thriller Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter, directed by Robbie Grewal.
This will be Grewal's first project with Khan and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role.
The plot reportedly revolves around an intense battle between Khan's and Ahlawat's characters.