What's the story

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan have stepped up security at their Bandra residence after Khan was recently stabbed.

The attack took place two weeks ago when an intruder tried to rob their home.

Following the incident, the couple had installed CCTV cameras and now, they have erected a wire fence on their balcony as an additional safety measure.

The two actors have also been assigned two constables each.