Lawyers threatened, no legal aid for Bangladesh Hindu monk—bail delayed

What's the story Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a Hindu monk and former International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) leader, is in serious trouble in Bangladesh. He was arrested at Dhaka International Airport on November 25 on sedition charges. His arrest is connected to his position as the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, which has been pushing for minority rights through an eight-point program.

Das's legal representation has been severely compromised after an attack on his lawyer, Advocate Ramen Roy. Roy was brutally attacked at his home by Islamists and is now in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) fighting for his life. The attack has deterred other lawyers from representing Das out of fear of similar reprisals. Consequently, no lawyer appeared for Das during his bail hearing in a Chattogram court on December 3.

The lack of legal representation implies Das will stay in jail for at least a month more. The development has heightened tensions in the legal community. Reports indicate around 70 Hindu lawyers have been "falsely sued" under the Explosives Act to stop them from defending Das. The Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote alleges this legal action is an attempt to sabotage their advocacy efforts.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharaman Das said on social media: "Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in court. Islamists ransacked his home and brutally attacked him, leaving him in the ICU, fighting for his life." The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das has led to protests among the Hindu community in Bangladesh and India.

In Agartala, India, protesters stormed the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, leading India's Ministry of External Affairs to call the incident "deeply regrettable." The Indian government is tightening security at Bangladeshi missions in light of this. Chinmoy Krishna Das continues to be a controversial figure among Hindus in Bangladesh even after ISKCON distanced itself from him since September 2024. His arrest and subsequent legal battles highlight the persistent tensions over minority rights advocacy in Bangladesh.