Saif Ali Khan tightens security, enlists Ronit Roy's firm post-stabbing
What's the story
Following the shocking attack at his home, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has taken extra security measures by reportedly hiring Ronit Roy's renowned security firm.
The decision comes after an intruder managed to break into his residence on January 16, stabbing him six times before fleeing.
The terrifying incident has sparked serious concerns over celebrity safety, prompting Khan to bolster his protection in response.
Security confirmation
Roy confirmed his firm's involvement in Khan's security
While Roy confirmed his firm's role in providing security to Khan, he did not reveal the exact nature of the protection.
He told Hindustan Times, "We are already here with Saif. He is doing fine now, and has come back."
Khan's family decided to hire Roy's security firm after questions were raised about the safety measures at Khan's residence after the incident.
Industry reaction
Khan's hospitalization and industry's concern post-incident
Khan spent five days in the hospital after the attack, and several Bollywood personalities visited him. He was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.
His wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, had also expressed her anger at paparazzi still clicking pictures of their house after the incident. However, she later deleted her Instagram Story voicing the same.
The accused has been arrested by Mumbai Police who returned to Khan's residence on Tuesday to recreate the crime scene.