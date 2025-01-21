Berlin Film Festival 2025 lineup: 'Blue Moon,' 'Dreams' lead race
What's the story
Richard Linklater's Blue Moon and Michel Franco's Dreams will be part of the competition lineup of the 75th edition of the Berlin Film Festival.
The jury this year will be headed by Todd Haynes, who worked in May December (2023).
Blue Moon, featuring Ethan Hawke and Margaret Qualley, has already been picked up by Sony Pictures Classics before its festival premiere.
The film festival will be held from February 13 to 23.
Film details
'Blue Moon' and 'Dreams': A closer look at the films
Blue Moon, which also stars Bobby Cannavale and Andrew Scott, is a long-awaited project that delves into the final days of Lorenz Hart from the famous songwriting duo Rodgers & Hart.
Meanwhile, Dreams reunites Franco and Jessica Chastain after their collaboration on 2023's Memory.
The film tells the story of Fernando (Isaac Hernandez), a young Mexican ballet dancer who aspires for international recognition and life in America.
Competition roster
Other notable entries in the Berlin Film Festival
The 75th Berlin Film Festival competition lineup also features Hot Milk, renowned screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz's feature debut starring Emma Mackey, Fiona Shaw, and Vicky Krieps.
Another notable entry is Mary Bronstein's If I Had Legs I'd Kick You starring Rose Byrne, A$AP Rocky, and Conan O'Brien.
Two Chinese films—Vivian Qu's Girls on Wire (Xiang fei de nv hai) and Huo Meng's Living the Land (Sheng xi zhi di)—will also have their world premieres at the festival.
Artistic direction
Tricia Tuttle's vision for the Berlin Film Festival
The festival also marks Tricia Tuttle's first as artistic director, taking over from Carlo Chatrian.
Tuttle hopes to bring the festival closer to Cannes by programming less niche, more crossover films than in recent years.
Under Tuttle's leadership, the festival has added a new competitive section, Perspectives. The first-ever lineup for the section features 14 feature film debuts, 12 of which are world premieres.
Special screenings
Berlinale Special program and Honorary Golden Bear tribute
The competition roster features films from 26 countries and eight films directed or co-directed by female directors.
Further, the Berlinale Special program has added nine more titles, including James Mangold's Oscar contender A Complete Unknown featuring Timothee Chalamet as young Bob Dylan.
The festival will also host a screening of Peter Wollen's 1987 film Friendship's Death, starring Tilda Swinton, as part of her Honorary Golden Bear tribute.