What's the story

Richard Linklater's Blue Moon and Michel Franco's Dreams will be part of the competition lineup of the 75th edition of the Berlin Film Festival.

The jury this year will be headed by Todd Haynes, who worked in May December (2023).

Blue Moon, featuring Ethan Hawke and Margaret Qualley, has already been picked up by Sony Pictures Classics before its festival premiere.

The film festival will be held from February 13 to 23.