Why did Saif Ali Khan's attacker stab him? Motive revealed
What's the story
The Bangladeshi national arrested for attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan with a knife has disclosed his motive.
The assailant, identified as Amin Fakir (30), told police he stabbed Khan multiple times to free himself from the actor's tight grip during a burglary attempt at his Bandra residence.
After the attack, Fakir escaped and hid in the building's garden for about two hours before being caught by authorities in neighboring Thane city.
Intrusion details
Fakir's entry and escape route from Khan's residence
Per reports, Fakir entered Khan's flat in the Satguru Sharan building through a bathroom window to steal.
After the actor's staff spotted him, an argument broke out which led to Khan intervening and holding Fakir tightly.
The assailant then stabbed Khan multiple times to break free.
Despite being injured, Khan locked the main door of his flat assuming Fakir was still inside. But he had fled through his initial entry route.
Suspect profile
Fakir's background and arrest details
Fakir, who hails from Jhalokathi district of Bangladesh, had been living in Mumbai for more than five months. He was working odd jobs and was linked to a housekeeping agency.
Before his arrest, he worked at a Thane pub and lived at a labor camp near a metro construction site at the Hiranandani Estate.
Meanwhile, after spending five days at Lilavati Hospital, Khan was discharged on Tuesday.
Post-incident behavior
Fakir's actions post-attack and ongoing investigation
After the attack, Fakir was reportedly keeping a close watch on news channels and had switched off his phone to avoid arrest.
The police are now looking into whether Fakir is an Indian or a Bangladeshi national using a fake Indian identity.
Before his arrest, posters of him captured on CCTV footage descending the stairs from Khan's home were circulated in Mumbai and neighboring areas to help nab him.