What's the story

The Bangladeshi national arrested for attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan with a knife has disclosed his motive.

The assailant, identified as Amin Fakir (30), told police he stabbed Khan multiple times to free himself from the actor's tight grip during a burglary attempt at his Bandra residence.

After the attack, Fakir escaped and hid in the building's garden for about two hours before being caught by authorities in neighboring Thane city.