Prakash Jha-Siddhant Chaturvedi team up for political love story: Report
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Prakash Jha is reportedly collaborating with Siddhant Chaturvedi on an upcoming film.
Described as a "political love story" rooted in Indian culture and milieu, the project promises a fresh take on the genre.
According to Filmfare, an insider revealed that audiences will see an entirely new side of Chaturvedi under Jha's direction, making this an exciting venture to watch out for.
New avatar
Jha's film to feature Chaturvedi in a unique role
Chaturvedi, who is known for his versatile performances, has had a mixed bag of releases lately.
While Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was well-received on OTT platforms, his action-packed theatrical release Yudhra missed the mark.
This collaboration with Jha gives Chaturvedi an opportunity to show an unseen side of his acting prowess.
Past works
Jha's filmography and Chaturvedi's career trajectory
Jha is known for his hard-hitting takes on Indian socio-political stories, as evident from his earlier projects like Aashram and Pareeksha. His new film with Chaturvedi is expected to be just as authentic and add a touch of romance.
Meanwhile, Chaturvedi has been experimenting with various roles in his recent films, adding more colors to his acting repertoire.
The female lead opposite Chaturvedi in this political love story is not known yet.