What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker Prakash Jha is reportedly collaborating with Siddhant Chaturvedi on an upcoming film.

Described as a "political love story" rooted in Indian culture and milieu, the project promises a fresh take on the genre.

According to Filmfare, an insider revealed that audiences will see an entirely new side of Chaturvedi under Jha's direction, making this an exciting venture to watch out for.