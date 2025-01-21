Vivek Oberoi to play villain in 14th-century epic 'Kesari Veer'
Actor Vivek Oberoi is all set to display his acting prowess in a never-seen-before avatar for the upcoming historical drama, Kesari Veer: Legend Of Somnath.
The film, produced by Kanu Chauhan under Chauhan Studios and directed by Prince Dhiman, will also star Suniel Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi.
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Chauhan revealed some intriguing details about Oberoi's character in this 14th-century epic tale.
Oberoi's character is the head soldier of the Tughlaq dynasty
Chauhan revealed that Oberoi will be seen in a negative role in Kesari Veer: Legend Of Somnath.
He said, "Vivek is playing a negative role in the film, which is set in the 14th century. He portrays the head soldier of the Tughlaq dynasty, who comes to Gujarat to loot the Somnath Temple, destroy the temples, and convert Hindus into Muslims."
Quite a departure from Oberoi's previous roles, isn't it?
'Kesari Veer' production update and cast details
The producer also gave an update on the film's production status.
After 120 days of shooting, the film is now complete and the team is in post-production. He said they are working on VFX and other post-production work.
Chauhan also revealed Pancholi's role as the hero of the film, while Shetty plays an important character who helps in the war to save the temple and is a mentor.
'Kesari Veer' to highlight unsung warriors of Somnath Temple
Kesari Veer: Legend Of Somnath seeks to shed light on the inspiring story of unsung warriors who fought and laid down their lives to save the Somnath Temple from invaders in the 14th century AD.
Made on a reported budget of ₹60 crore, the film is currently in post-production.
Directed by Dhiman, who previously worked on Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega for Amazon Prime, the film will be released pan-India in multiple languages.