What's the story

Actor Vivek Oberoi is all set to display his acting prowess in a never-seen-before avatar for the upcoming historical drama, Kesari Veer: Legend Of Somnath.

The film, produced by Kanu Chauhan under Chauhan Studios and directed by Prince Dhiman, will also star Suniel Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Chauhan revealed some intriguing details about Oberoi's character in this 14th-century epic tale.