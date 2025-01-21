How Sushant Singh Rajput won hearts on and off screen
What's the story
On June 14, 2020, Bollywood lost a shining star too soon—Sushant Singh Rajput, who tragically passed away at 34.
Born on January 21, 1986, in Patna, Bihar, he would have turned 39 this year.
Rising to fame as Manav in Pavitra Rishta, he left an indelible mark on audiences. On his birth anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti honored his legacy by sharing cherished memories.
Here's a look at moments that showcased his kindness and authenticity.
Early success
Rajput's Bollywood debut and early career
Rajput made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film Kai Po Che!, which earned him critical acclaim.
He went on to star in films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, further cementing his position in the industry.
His career was dotted with milestones, including his portrayal of Mahendra Singh Dhoni which became one of the defining moments of his career.
Major breakthrough
Rajput's career-defining role and generosity
Rajput's career got a major boost with the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, where he played the life of cricketer MS Dhoni.
His performance was truly inspiring and the film went on to gross over ₹250 crore at the box office.
A kind soul, Rajput didn't take any payment for his 15-minute role in PK—a gesture director Rajkumar Hirani greatly appreciated and gifted him ₹21 as a token of appreciation.
Lasting impact
Rajput's final film and enduring legacy
The world was shaken by Rajput's untimely demise in 2020.
His last film, Dil Bechara, was released on an OTT platform and was showered with love by audiences. His performance in the film was also widely appreciated.
Though he is no more, his fans and his body of work guarantee that he will always be remembered.
On his birth anniversary, which one of his films would you be watching?