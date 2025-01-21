What's the story

On June 14, 2020, Bollywood lost a shining star too soon—Sushant Singh Rajput, who tragically passed away at 34.

Born on January 21, 1986, in Patna, Bihar, he would have turned 39 this year.

Rising to fame as Manav in Pavitra Rishta, he left an indelible mark on audiences. On his birth anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti honored his legacy by sharing cherished memories.

Here's a look at moments that showcased his kindness and authenticity.