'Max' sets record as highest-grossing Sandalwood film of 2024
Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep's latest action-drama, Max, has created a new record in the Sandalwood industry. The film, which was released on December 25, has become the highest-grossing Kannada movie of 2024, within just a week of its release. Directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa and featuring Sudeep as a police officer named Arjun Mahakshay, Max had a spectacular opening day and continues to dominate the box office.
'Max' maintained strong collections despite weekday release
Despite a massive drop on the second day, Max was able to hold steady collections with packed houses by the fifth day. The movie collected ₹27.5 crore in India in five days and crossed the ₹30 crore mark at the box office in six days. Sudeep's stardom, the hype around the trailer, and a smart Christmas release date contributed to this phenomenal performance.
'Max' impacted 'UI's box office performance
Max is a joint production of Kalaippuli S Thanu under V Creations and Sudeep under Kichcha Creations. The film is currently pitted against UI, a science fiction dystopian film starring Upendra Rao which was released on December 20, 2024. Despite UI's strong start, its business has slowed down with the release of Max.
'Max' marks Sudeep's return as lead after 2 years
Notably, Max marks Sudeep's return to the lead role after a two-year hiatus. His last lead role was in Vikrant Rona (2022). His last film appearance was in a cameo in Upendra Rao's Kabzaa (2023). The positive word-of-mouth from viewers and the upcoming New Year celebrations are expected to further boost the box office performance of Max.