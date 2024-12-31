Summarize Simplifying... In short "Max", a Sandalwood film, has set a record as the highest-grossing film of 2024, raking in ₹30 crore in just six days.

The film, starring Sudeep, has outperformed its competitor "UI", despite a strong start from the latter.

This marks a successful comeback for Sudeep, who returned to a lead role after a two-year break, with his last appearance being a cameo in 2023's "Kabzaa". Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Max' is running in theaters now

'Max' sets record as highest-grossing Sandalwood film of 2024

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:13 pm Dec 31, 202406:13 pm

What's the story Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep's latest action-drama, Max, has created a new record in the Sandalwood industry. The film, which was released on December 25, has become the highest-grossing Kannada movie of 2024, within just a week of its release. Directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa and featuring Sudeep as a police officer named Arjun Mahakshay, Max had a spectacular opening day and continues to dominate the box office.

Box office performance

'Max' maintained strong collections despite weekday release

Despite a massive drop on the second day, Max was able to hold steady collections with packed houses by the fifth day. The movie collected ₹27.5 crore in India in five days and crossed the ₹30 crore mark at the box office in six days. Sudeep's stardom, the hype around the trailer, and a smart Christmas release date contributed to this phenomenal performance.

Competition impact

'Max' impacted 'UI's box office performance

Max is a joint production of Kalaippuli S Thanu under V Creations and Sudeep under Kichcha Creations. The film is currently pitted against UI, a science fiction dystopian film starring Upendra Rao which was released on December 20, 2024. Despite UI's strong start, its business has slowed down with the release of Max.

Career comeback

'Max' marks Sudeep's return as lead after 2 years

Notably, Max marks Sudeep's return to the lead role after a two-year hiatus. His last lead role was in Vikrant Rona (2022). His last film appearance was in a cameo in Upendra Rao's Kabzaa (2023). The positive word-of-mouth from viewers and the upcoming New Year celebrations are expected to further boost the box office performance of Max.