'Pushpa 2' Hindi version box office collection

Unstoppable: 'Pushpa 2' Hindi crosses ₹1,000cr worldwide

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:38 am Jan 01, 202511:38 am

What's the story The Hindi version of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's blockbuster film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has crossed the ₹1,000cr mark at the worldwide box office on its 27th day. With this, it has become only the third Hindi film to achieve this landmark after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan. The film is now approaching an impressive ₹800cr in Hindi markets alone.

Record-breaking success

'Pushpa 2' set new records in Hindi cinema

The film has been a massive hit since its release, opening with an impressive ₹70cr from its Hindi version alone. The movie's popularity has propelled it past the ₹700cr mark, with an estimated collection of ₹765.15cr from Hindi markets alone. On its fourth Tuesday, the film earned an estimated ₹7.65cr, of which ₹6.25cr was amassed from just the Hindi version of the film.

New benchmark

'Pushpa 2' set new precedent in Hindi film industry

Pushpa 2 has also set a new precedent in the Hindi film industry by creating the ₹700cr club, something that was unheard of after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion set the ₹500cr benchmark. Last week, it became the third Indian film to enter the ₹1,700cr club worldwide, followed by Dangal and Baahubali 2.

Sustained success

'Pushpa 2' continues to dominate despite stiff competition

The success of Pushpa 2 can be largely credited to the fans of Arjun and Mandanna, whose performances have been widely appreciated on social media. Director Sukumar's storytelling has also been praised for its vision and creativity. Despite stiff competition from new releases like Mufasa: The Lion King and Baby John, the film has managed to keep the audience interested and continue its successful box office run.