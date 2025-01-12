'Border 2,' 'No Entry 2': Varun Dhawan's upcoming films
What's the story
Varun Dhawan, one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, is preparing for a busy 2025 and 2026.
Although his recent release Baby John didn't work well at the box office, the actor is busy with multiple exciting projects.
From war drama to romantic comedy, Dhawan has it all on his plate with Border 2 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, among others.
#1
'Border 2'
Among Dhawan's biggest upcoming releases is the war drama, Border 2.
The film was announced in June last year on the release anniversary of its predecessor, Border.
The star cast features Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar—the movie is scheduled for a 2026 release.
#2
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'
Dhawan will return to his comfort zone of breezy rom-com with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
The Shashank Khaitan directorial will see him reunite with his Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor. Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Sanya Malhotra, and Akshay Oberoi play pivotal roles in the film.
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is producing the film, which will release in theaters on April 18 this year.
#3
'No Entry 2'
Apart from these projects, Dhawan is also a part of Boney Kapoor's No Entry 2 with Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor. The film is still in the casting stage with an ensemble cast being put together.
An official announcement about No Entry 2 is expected soon, adding another exciting project to Dhawan's power-packed lineup.
#4
Comedy film with David Dhawan
Dhawan will also collaborate with his father and filmmaker David Dhawan for a comedy film co-starring Pooja Hegde.
The upcoming film also stars actor Mrunal Thakur.
This film marks the reunion of the father-son duo after Main Tera Hero (2014) Judwaa 2 (2017), and Coolie No. 1 (2021).
The movie is reportedly titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and will tentatively be released on October 2, 2025.