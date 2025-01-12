What's the story

Varun Dhawan, one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, is preparing for a busy 2025 and 2026.

Although his recent release Baby John didn't work well at the box office, the actor is busy with multiple exciting projects.

From war drama to romantic comedy, Dhawan has it all on his plate with Border 2 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, among others.