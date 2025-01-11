'Hichki' director reveals why sequel hasn't happened yet
Siddharth P Malhotra, who wrote JioCinema's recent show Doctors, has credited its success to real-life doctors.
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he disclosed that actual doctors were hired to train actors on how to perform surgeries.
In the same interview, he also spoke about his acclaimed project: Rani Mukerji's Hichki and the status of its sequel.
Sequel
'The landmark conflict has never....': Malhotra on 'Hichki' sequel
Revealing why Hichki sequel hasn't happened yet, he said, "I know what can happen in Naina's life but I need that solid conflict. In part 1, I had that conflict besides her Tourette Syndrome."
"For the sequel, it's very clear in my head how she becomes a professor and ultimately a principal. But that landmark conflict has never crossed my mind. Also, I have moved on to Kamal Aur Meena."
'Kamal Aur Meena'
'Kamal Aur Meena' cast to be announced soon
Malhotra also provided updates about the upcoming film Kamal Aur Meena and said, "AR Rahman saab is composing the music and Amrohis and Saregama are producing it. That's a very big film in my life."
"Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi are legends. You cannot decide to tell their story until you are the chosen one. Hence, it's a big responsibility."
"We are going to make a big announcement [about the cast] in the next 2-3 months."
Realistic portrayal
'I've shown how doctors actually live': Malhotra
Further, Malhotra stressed the realistic depiction of doctors in Doctors, saying, "I've shown how doctors actually live. I got real doctors to teach actors how to conduct surgeries."
He was also confident about the quality of Doctors, saying he knew people would appreciate it even a decade later.
Despite limited publicity, he wasn't apprehensive about its viewership due to his confidence in the subject.
Upcoming season
'Doctors' Season 2 is in the works
Confirming that work has begun on the script for Doctors Season 2, Malhotra said Jio was happy with the show's reception.
He also spoke about his close ties with Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and Aamir Khan, saying they all wished the show well and had seen its trailers.
"Before starting anything, I always take Karan or Adi's blessings and now also Aamir sir's blessings," he said.