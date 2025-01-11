What's the story

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently revealed that he wasn't happy with his performance in his debut film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

He was speaking at the trailer launch of his son Junaid Khan's movie Loveyapa.

"I felt like my work was not very fine-tuned in some places."

"Some scenes I did well and also the song moments like 'Papa Kehte Hai' were done well. But there are a few moments that irritate me as an actor. I didn't enjoy them."