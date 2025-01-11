'Qayamat Se...': Why Aamir's performance in debut film 'irritates' him
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently revealed that he wasn't happy with his performance in his debut film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.
He was speaking at the trailer launch of his son Junaid Khan's movie Loveyapa.
"I felt like my work was not very fine-tuned in some places."
"Some scenes I did well and also the song moments like 'Papa Kehte Hai' were done well. But there are a few moments that irritate me as an actor. I didn't enjoy them."
Co-star appreciation
Khan praised co-star Juhi Chawla's performance in 'QSQT'
Despite his self-criticism, Khan had words of praise for his QSQT co-star Juhi Chawla.
"She did a good job and was polished as an actor with a command over her dialogue delivery and expression," he said.
"It looked very clean on-screen, whereas I used to speak very fast."
Trailer launch
Meanwhile, Khan launched trailer for son's second film
Khan launched the trailer of Loveyapa at the event.
The movie, which is set to hit theaters on February 7, 2025, also stars Khushi Kapoor.
It is Junaid's second film after Maharaj and is a remake of the Tamil hit Love Today.
It's directed by Advait Chandan.