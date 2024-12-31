Summarize Simplifying... In short 2024 saw a wave of successful Bollywood re-releases, with classics like 'Karar Arjun', 'Laila Majnu', and 'Tumbbad' breaking their own box office records.

Romantic dramas like 'Jab We Met' and 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' also returned to the big screen, stirring nostalgia among fans.

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' ruled the screens for weeks, collecting ₹3.15 crore in just 10 days of its re-release.

Iconic Bollywood movies re-released in 2024

'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' 'Laila Majnu': Top 2024 Bollywood re-releases

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:29 pm Dec 31, 202406:29 pm

What's the story The year 2024 was big for the Indian film industry as many iconic Bollywood movies returned to theaters. The trend gave fans an opportunity to relive their favorite cinematic moments on the big screen and introduced a new generation to the timeless classics. The list of films that returned includes emotional drama Kal Ho Naa Ho and Karan Arjun, horror-thriller Tumbbad, romantic dramas Jab We Met, Laila Majnu, and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, and crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur.

Record-breaking returns

'Karan Arjun,' 'Laila Majnu,' 'Tumbbad' were successful

The Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Karan Arjun, directed by Rakesh Roshan, made a global comeback on November 22. Ahead of its re-release, Roshan had wondered if the film's reincarnation theme would still resonate with contemporary audiences. Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary's Laila Majnu surpassed its original box office collection in August. Tumbbad broke its own box office records during its re-release in September, even surpassing classics Sholay and Mughal-e-Azam in opening-day collections.

Romantic and crime dramas

'Jab We Met' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur' revisited theaters

The romantic drama Jab We Met, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, hit theaters again on Valentine's Day 2024. The film's iconic characters Geet and Aditya, and its chartbuster songs Mauja Hi Mauja and Tum Se Hi, made the re-release a nostalgic affair for fans. Anurag Kashyap's uber-successful Gangs of Wasseypur was also re-released on August 30, 12 years after its release.

Romantic comeback

'Rehnaa Hai...,' 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' were winners

The romantic drama Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, starring R Madhavan and Dia Mirza, was another film that returned to cinemas in 2024. The film, which was originally released in 2001, got even more love from audiences in its re-release. In November, another SRK classic, Kal Ho Naa Ho was re-released, which went on to rule screens weeks after its release. It collected an impressive ₹3.15 crore in just 10 days since its re-release.