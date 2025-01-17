Saif's attacker might have targeted SRK's house, too
What's the story
In a shocking development, the Mumbai Police have reportedly found that the intruder who attacked Saif Ali Khan on Wednesday night may have also surveilled Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat.
The authorities are probing a possible link between the two incidents.
The attack on Saif happened at his Bandra home, leaving him with six stab wounds and requiring surgery.
Investigation progress
Suspicious activity detected near SRK's residence
After the attack on Saif, police started probing deeper and found suspicious activity around SRK's residence, Mannat, on January 14.
A person was reportedly spotted watching the house with the help of a long iron ladder which was stationed at the rear side of the property.
This strange behavior alarmed the authorities who suspect it could be connected to Saif's assault.
Evidence connection
CCTV footage links suspect to both incidents
Reportedly, CCTV footage from Mannat shows a person whose height and build match that of the suspect seen near Saif's flat. This led the cops to believe that the same person might have been involved in both incidents.
Moreover, authorities think that the intruder may not have been working alone as the iron ladder used was too heavy for a single individual to carry and position.
Ongoing probe
SRK has not filed any official complaint yet
Despite the ongoing investigation, SRK has not yet filed an official complaint about the incident. However, police are taking the matter seriously and are probing further.
They are also investigating if the ladder used during the recce could have been stolen, which may provide additional clues about the attackers' intentions and methods.
Suspect apprehension
Police detained a suspect in connection with Saif's attack
Apart from looking into the possible connection between incidents at Saif and SRK's homes, police have also arrested a suspect in the attack on Saif. However, reports suggest, the main attacker is still on the run.
It has been more than 35 hours since the attack happened and authorities are leaving no stone unturned to nab the intruder. They have even formed 35 special teams to help.
Health update
Meanwhile, Saif was moved out of ICU
The attack on Saif also left two of his staff members injured.
As the police continue their investigation, it has been reported that the Dil Chahta Hai actor is recovering at a fast pace and has been shifted to a regular hospital room from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Dr. Nitin N Dange, who operated on Saif, even told the media that the actor was able to walk.