Saif Ali Khan, who was recently attacked at his Bandra residence, has been moved from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to a regular room at Lilavati Hospital.

The development was confirmed to the media by Dr. Nitin N Dange, the neurosurgeon who operated on Khan on Thursday.

However, despite this positive development, visitor access remains limited due to the severity of Khan's injuries.

