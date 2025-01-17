Saif Ali Khan health update: Actor comes out of ICU
What's the story
Saif Ali Khan, who was recently attacked at his Bandra residence, has been moved from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to a regular room at Lilavati Hospital.
The development was confirmed to the media by Dr. Nitin N Dange, the neurosurgeon who operated on Khan on Thursday.
However, despite this positive development, visitor access remains limited due to the severity of Khan's injuries.
Here's more.
Health update
Khan's condition is 'excellent,' said doctor
Giving an update on Khan's health, Dr. Dange said the actor is doing "excellent." He said Khan was able to walk without much pain or discomfort.
However, he stressed the need for rest due to a wound near the spine which could potentially lead to infection.
"All the wounds and injuries are fine and he is safe to be shifted to room," Dr. Dange told reporters on Friday.
Family support
Khan's family members visited him in hospital
Khan's family members, including his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Soha Ali Khan, have been visiting him at the hospital regularly to keep a check on his recovery.
His mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore also paid him a visit on Thursday evening.
Kapoor Khan is likely to record her statement with the Mumbai Police soon in connection with the attack on her husband.
Investigation progress
Police have nabbed 1 person in connection with the attack
In a fresh development, Mumbai Police have detained one person in connection with the attack on Khan. This person's face had been spotted on the CCTV camera of Khan's building. The suspect was near Bandra Railway station after the attack.
The interrogation of the detainee is underway at Bandra Police Station.