Ishwak Singh joins Taapsee Pannu in Netflix's 'Gandhari'
What's the story
Ishwak Singh, known for his roles in Berlin, Rocket Boys, Adhura, and Paatal Lok, will be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu in Netflix's upcoming revenge action thriller Gandhari.
The film, written and produced by Kanika Dhillon, promises an emotional high-stakes tale with drama and gripping action. It revolves around a mother's unyielding quest to save her abducted daughter.
Character details
Singh's new role in 'Gandhari' and filming progress
In Gandhari, Singh will be seen in a new avatar, further establishing himself as one of the most promising actors of his generation.
The project will be his first collaboration with Pannu. After wrapping up the first leg of shooting in December, the duo has now started the second schedule of this ambitious project.
Viewer expectations
'Gandhari' anticipated as one of Netflix's major upcoming releases
With Singh's versatile acting skills and Pannu's commanding screen presence, fans are eagerly awaiting their performances in this suspenseful drama.
This combination of talent sets Gandhari apart as one of Netflix's most-awaited releases.
The film is expected to showcase new facets of both actors' abilities, adding another layer of intrigue to the already highly anticipated project.