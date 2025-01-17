What's the story

Ishwak Singh, known for his roles in Berlin, Rocket Boys, Adhura, and Paatal Lok, will be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu in Netflix's upcoming revenge action thriller Gandhari.

The film, written and produced by Kanika Dhillon, promises an emotional high-stakes tale with drama and gripping action. It revolves around a mother's unyielding quest to save her abducted daughter.