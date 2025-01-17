Trump appoints Gibson, Voight, Stallone as 'special ambassadors' to Hollywood
What's the story
President-elect Donald Trump has announced his plan to revitalize Hollywood by appointing actors Mel Gibson, Jon Voight, and Sylvester Stallone as "Special Ambassadors."
He announced the decision on Wednesday on his social media platform Truth Social.
In his post, he called these actors "special envoys" who will be his representatives in the film industry.
Actor's reaction
Gibson responded to Trump's announcement with surprise
Gibson was surprised by Trump's announcement, adding he learned about his new role along with the public.
Nevertheless, he accepted the responsibility, saying, "My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can."
He also humorously asked if his position came with an ambassador's residence, referring to his recent loss of home in the Palisades fire.
Industry challenges
Hollywood's struggles and Trump's nostalgia for past glory
The US film and television industry has been dealt a huge blow in the past few years, from the COVID-19 pandemic to writers' and actors' guild strikes in 2023 and recent wildfires. All of this has contributed to a 26% decline in overall production since 2021, the Associated Press reported.
Trump's choice of these actors as ambassadors also reflects his nostalgia for the '80s and '90s when he was a rising tabloid star in New York.
Actor-politician relationship
Stallone's close ties with Trump and Voight's unwavering support
Stallone, a regular at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, has openly praised the President-elect. He even introduced him at a gala in November post the election.
Voight, another appointee, is a staunch Trump supporter and has previously called him the "greatest president since Abraham Lincoln."
These connections show how Trump is sending his buddies to Hollywood as his ambassadors.