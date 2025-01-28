After stabbing attack, Saif-Kareena request paparazzi to not photograph kids
What's the story
Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have requested the paparazzi to not click pictures of their kids, Jehangir and Taimur.
The appeal comes after a security breach at their Mumbai home on January 16, where an unidentified intruder attacked Saif. The actor suffered multiple stab wounds in the attack.
The couple has also requested photographers to not gather outside their home due to heightened security concerns.
Incident details
Saif's attack: A recap of the shocking incident
On January 16, an unknown person broke into Saif and Kareena's Mumbai residence. The intruder allegedly attacked Saif with a sharp object, inflicting him with minor injuries.
He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital after the attack, where he underwent operations and stayed under observation for six days.
On his discharge, Saif thanked the hospital staff and a local rickshaw driver who helped him reach the hospital in time on the night of the incident.
Gratitude gesture
Saif's token of appreciation to rickshaw driver
Saif himself met the rickshaw driver who had braved late-night traffic to ensure he got immediate medical attention.
As a gesture of gratitude, the actor reportedly gifted him ₹50,000 as a token of appreciation.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police are examining CCTV footage to trace the assailant and have stepped up security around the Pataudi family's home.