What's the story

Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have requested the paparazzi to not click pictures of their kids, Jehangir and Taimur.

The appeal comes after a security breach at their Mumbai home on January 16, where an unidentified intruder attacked Saif. The actor suffered multiple stab wounds in the attack.

The couple has also requested photographers to not gather outside their home due to heightened security concerns.